SC Trend Pro

SC Trend Pro for MT5

Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else

Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved.

SC Trend Pro was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting.

Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate.

Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools instead of marketing promises.

Why Choose SC Trend Pro?   

✔ 100% Non-Repainting

✔ Early Trend Detection

✔ Momentum-Based Buy & Sell Signals

✔ Automatic Stop-Loss + 3 Take-Profit Levels

✔ Works on Forex, Gold, Indices & Crypto

✔ Clean and Easy-to-Read Charts

✔ Developer-Friendly iCustom Buffers

✔ Unlimited Demo for MT5 Strategy Tester

Built for Real Traders

How It Works

SC Trend Pro is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not promise automatic profits or unrealistic returns.

Instead, it helps manual traders recognize high-momentum trend opportunities early and manage trades with predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.

You remain in complete control of every trading decision.

The indicator continuously analyzes market momentum.

When a potential trend begins, SC Trend Pro immediately generates:

• Buy or Sell signal

• Stop-Loss level

• Three Take-Profit targets

• Alerts (sound etc.)

Everything is calculated automatically at the exact opening of a new candle.

No additional indicators.

No complicated settings.

Just clear trading decisions.

100% Non-Repainting 

This is one of the most important features.

Signals are confirmed only after a candle closes and are displayed at the opening of the next candle.

Once a signal appears, it will never:

• repaint

• disappear

• move

• recalculate

The historical chart always shows exactly what was generated in real time.

Automatic Trade Management 

Every signal includes:

• 1 Stop-Loss level

• TP1

• TP2

• TP3

This allows you to enter trades immediately without manually calculating risk levels.

Visual Trading Experience 

SC Trend Pro was designed to make trend changes instantly recognizable.

Instead of ordinary arrows, it combines unique visual effects with clear trade projections, making important market events easy to identify at a glance while keeping the chart clean.

Works Best On 

Markets:

• Forex

• Gold

• Indices

• Crypto

Recommended timeframes:

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

Perfect For 

✓ Intraday Traders

✓ Trend Followers

✓ Price Action Traders

✓ Manual Traders

✓ Developers building Expert Advisors

Fully Compatible with Expert Advisors 

All Buy and Sell signals are available through standard iCustom buffers.

If you develop Expert Advisors or automated trading systems, integrating SC Trend Pro is simple and reliable.

Unlimited Demo 

The Demo version is fully functional inside the MT5 Strategy Tester.

You can evaluate:

• signal timing

• trend quality

• Stop-Loss and Take-Profit placement

• historical performance

There is no time limit.

Test it on any symbol and timeframe before making your decision.

Transparency First 

I believe every trader should verify an indicator independently instead of relying on marketing claims.

Download the demo, test it thoroughly, and judge the results based on your own trading experience.

About the Developer

SC Trend Pro was created by a professional MQL developer with over 11 years of experience in MT4/MT5 development and a portfolio of 3,000+ custom indicators and Expert Advisors developed for traders around the world.

The indicator is built from practical trading experience, not by a marketing agency.

Version Notes

Future updates will continue to improve usability, visual presentation, and compatibility while maintaining the indicator's core philosophy:

Early trend detection. Zero repainting. Simple decision making.


Рекомендуем также
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
SMC Strategy EA
Lim Kang Ming
Эксперты
NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging!!! Тестирование на реальных тиках, качество моделирования 99.9%. Создан специально для прохождения Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, The5ers и др.). FTMO SMC Pro построен на Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и логике Price Action. Он строго избегает опасных методов, таких как мартингейл и сетка. Вместо этого он фокусируется на высоком соотношении риск/прибыль (1:2.5+), определяя Fair Value Gaps (FVG) в направлении доминирующего тренда. Основные особенности: Безопасность д
XD FlashScalp EA
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
Эксперты
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Эксперты
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Эксперты
ImpulseHedger XAU: Интеллектуальное золото и математическая защита Вы устали от того, что золото «сливает» ваш депозит одним затяжным трендом? Большинство сеточников гибнут на первом же серьезном безоткате. ImpulseHedger был создан с одной целью: превратить опасную волатильность золота в вашу стабильную прибыль, используя гибридную систему «Импульсной Сетки» и «Умного Замка». В чем уникальность ImpulseHedger? В отличие от стандартных усреднителей, наш робот не просто «набирает лоты». Он ис
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Эксперты
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
KT Two Pole Oscillator MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор KT Two Pole Oscillator помогает трейдерам выявлять точные рыночные сигналы с помощью усовершенствованного метода сглаживания. Он сочетает в себе вычисления на основе отклонений с уникальной двухполюсной фильтрацией, обеспечивая четкие визуальные сигналы, которые легко интерпретировать и использовать на практике. Благодаря адаптивной природе двухполюсный фильтр стабильно работает в различных рыночных условиях, что делает его универсальным инструментом как для трендового, так и для флето
Grid Scalp Destroyer
Arno Olivier
Эксперты
Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA is a fully automated, high-precision algorithmic trading system designed for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility, breakout momentum, and mean-reversion retracements. Built on a sophisticated multi-stage entry framework, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines the structural power of the Envelopes Indicator with dynamic volume management to safely navigate both trending and ranging market conditions. Core Trading St
FXDualMultiScalping
Dominic Tanay
Эксперты
FXDualMultiScalping EA Advanced Multi-Pair Scalping & Adaptive Recovery Trading System Launch Price: $199 (Limited Time) Current performance of EA for you reference: EA Name: FXDual-Income-MultiScalping EA Login: 52783224 Password: Tester-002 Fund: $200 Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo Check the account to see the daily trading profit potential and daily rebates income. FXDualMultiScalping EA is a powerful fully automated trading solution designed for traders who want consistent market participation, in
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Gold Trends EA
Gaurav Chouhan
Эксперты
GOLD TRENDS EA Smart Trend Following with Adaptive Risk & Performance Scaling Overview Gold Trends EA   is a fully automated, non‑grid, non‑martingale Expert Advisor that identifies high‑probability trend entries using a proprietary multi‑filter approach. Unlike many EAs that rely on risky averaging strategies, this EA focuses on   clean trend entries   with built‑in   dynamic risk management   and a   unique performance‑based lot scaling   system that adapts to your account growth. Designed f
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Эксперты
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
PowerBreaker
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint . It doesn’t guess — it knows . Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision. TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data) In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow , and the stats confirmed: P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout Comm
Bottom Touch
Vitalii Aseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор Bottom Touch определяет дно на рынке, от которого с большой вероятность может начаться отскок или глобальный разворот. Наилучшим образом работает на более волатильных рынках и H1 , H4 , D1 таймфреймах. Не работает на таймфреймах выше W1. Состоит из двух скользящих  Green  и  Gray.  Отскоки от Gray скользящей происходят реже, но имеют наибольшую вероятность отскока или даже разворота рынка. Отскоки от  Green  скользящей происходят чаще, но имеют меньшую вероятность отскока.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Meta Quant Grid Master
Savaliya Raj
Эксперты
Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
Gold Beast Pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
Gold Liquidity Master Pro H4
Oscar Dario Murillo Delgado
Эксперты
Gold Liquidity Master Pro is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike conventional bots that use lagging indicators, this Expert Advisor (EA) operates based on Price Action and Institutional Liquidity Taking, identifying false breakouts on 4-hour (H4) candles where large banks typically "clean up" weak hands before a major move. Recommendations Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 Minimum Deposit: $500  Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low
Fx Stewards EA Signal Alert Financials
Siviwe Qagana
Индикаторы
FX STEWARDS Trading Signals Alert - Financials v5.00 (Heritage Edition) (Fundamental + Technical Edition) Built for precision. Powered by data. Driven by market context. FX STEWARDS Trading Signals Alert - Financials layers a live fundamental bias engine, a graduated news-event filter, and a full weekend trading gate on top of everything in the core Technical Edition — the same 73-feature neural network, 30+ pattern candlestick engine, institutional-style probability model, and auto-timefr
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Индикаторы
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Индикаторы
Преимущество, которого вам не хватает, чтобы стать профессионалом. Следуйте за пошаговой системой, которая обнаруживает самые мощные прорывы! Изучите рыночные модели, которые дают возможность получить значительную прибыль на основе проверенной и протестированной стратегии. Воспользуйтесь своим важным преимуществом Получите его здесь www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 Версия надежного советника Автоматизируйте сигналы Breakout EDGE с помощью "EA Breakout EDGE" ссылка У вас есть доступ к уник
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Индикаторы
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
HMA Crossover EA – MT5 Используйте скорость и точность Hull Moving Average (HMA) с полностью автоматизированной системой следования за трендом для MetaTrader 5. HMA Crossover EA создан для трейдеров, которым важна быстрая реакция на формирующиеся тренды без ущерба для риск-менеджмента. Сочетая быстрый HMA с медленным HMA, эксперт автоматически определяет потенциальные изменения импульса, управляя риском через адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR. Прозрачно. Дисциплинированно.
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Эксперты
GridMasterFx   представляет собой инновационный инструмент для автоматической торговли на форекс, который основывается на комбинации сеточной стратегии и уникального алгоритма расчета тренда с использованием индикатора Moving Average. Эта стратегия позволяет советнику вовремя открывать и закрывать позиции, использовать анализ текущей тенденции и мгновенно реагировать на изменения рынка. Советник   GridMasterFx   - это отличный выбор для успешной автоматизации вашего торгового процесса на форек
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Другие продукты этого автора
SC Bolt T800 MT4
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Индикаторы
SC Bolt T-800 для MT4 Определяйте тренд раньше других  Большинство трендовых индикаторов реагируют только после того, как рынок уже совершил движение. SC Bolt T-800 разработан для выявления сильного рыночного импульса в самом начале нового тренда, при этом оставаясь на 100% без перерисовки . Каждый сигнал Buy и Sell формируется только один раз, в момент открытия новой свечи, и никогда не исчезает, не смещается и не пересчитывается. Индикатор создан для внутридневных трейдеров, которым нужны чис
SC Bolt T800
Hasanboy Beknazarov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SC Bolt T-800 для MT5 Определяйте тренд раньше других  Большинство трендовых индикаторов реагируют только после того, как рынок уже совершил движение. SC Bolt T-800 разработан для выявления сильного рыночного импульса в самом начале нового тренда, при этом оставаясь на 100% без перерисовки . Каждый сигнал Buy и Sell формируется только один раз, в момент открытия новой свечи, и никогда не исчезает, не смещается и не пересчитывается. Индикатор создан для внутридневных трейдеров, которым нужны чис
Rare Spear
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор — простой, но очень надёжный определитель направления тренда, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают чистые и точные сигналы без лишнего шума на графике. Основные особенности Стрелки для определения тренда – чёткие сигналы Buy/Sell, основанные на ценовом движении и трендовом потоке. Редкие, но точные сигналы – обычно около 1 сигнала в день, но с высокой точностью. Встроенные сигналы выхода – стрелки Exit показывают оптимальный момент для закрытия сделки. Без перерисовки – с
More Spear MT4
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Индикаторы
Примечание разработчика Я являюсь разработчиком MQL4/5 более 11 лет. Я никогда не был сосредоточен на продаже индикаторов, но стабильное положительное соотношение win/loss этой системы действительно меня удивило (включая мой индикатор Rare Spear). Именно поэтому я решил выпустить его. Вся логика, структура и авторство полностью принадлежат мне. Я не даю никаких обещаний — пожалуйста, протестируйте индикатор самостоятельно и сделайте собственные выводы. Почему этот индикатор отличается Внимание
SC Trend Pro MT4
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Индикаторы
SC Trend Pro for MT4 Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved. SC Trend Pro  was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting . Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate. Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools in
Rare Spear MT5
Hasanboy Beknazarov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор — простой, но очень надёжный определитель направления тренда, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают чистые и точные сигналы без лишнего шума на графике. Основные особенности Стрелки для определения тренда – чёткие сигналы Buy/Sell, основанные на ценовом движении и трендовом потоке. Редкие, но точные сигналы – обычно около 1 сигнала в день, но с высокой точностью. Встроенные сигналы выхода – стрелки Exit показывают оптимальный момент для закрытия сделки. Без перерисовки – с
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв