Negociações:
12
Negociações com lucro:
11 (91.66%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (8.33%)
Melhor negociação:
25.16 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.86 USD
Lucro bruto:
110.70 USD (11 171 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21.42 USD (2 136 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (61.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
61.35 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.70
Atividade de negociação:
53.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.68%
Último negócio:
17 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.26
Negociações longas:
7 (58.33%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (41.67%)
Fator de lucro:
5.17
Valor esperado:
7.44 USD
Lucro médio:
10.06 USD
Perda média:
-21.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-20.86 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.86 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
5.73%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máximo:
20.94 USD (1.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.30% (20.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.20% (317.81 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|89
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.97 × 33
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29485
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
92 mais ...
Gold-only trading (XAUUSD) focused on scalping and intraday setups.
Trades are based on volume behavior and clean price setups, keeping execution simple and actively managed.
- Scalping targets ~1% per trade (buy & sell)
- Intraday setups focus on buy trades only, aligned with gold’s higher-timeframe trend
- Positions are closely monitored and managed in real time
The strategy prioritizes risk control, fast execution, and capital preservation, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive trading.
Sem comentários
