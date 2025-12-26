SinaisSeções
Mazhar Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Ibrahim

Simple Gold Signals

0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
12
Negociações com lucro:
11 (91.66%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (8.33%)
Melhor negociação:
25.16 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.86 USD
Lucro bruto:
110.70 USD (11 171 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21.42 USD (2 136 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (61.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
61.35 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.70
Atividade de negociação:
53.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.68%
Último negócio:
17 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.26
Negociações longas:
7 (58.33%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (41.67%)
Fator de lucro:
5.17
Valor esperado:
7.44 USD
Lucro médio:
10.06 USD
Perda média:
-21.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-20.86 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.86 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
5.73%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máximo:
20.94 USD (1.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.30% (20.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.20% (317.81 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 89
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +25.16 USD
Pior negociação: -21 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +61.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.86 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29485
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 mais ...
Gold-only trading (XAUUSD) focused on scalping and intraday setups.


Trades are based on volume behavior and clean price setups, keeping execution simple and actively managed.


  • Scalping targets ~1% per trade (buy & sell)
  • Intraday setups focus on buy trades only, aligned with gold’s higher-timeframe trend
  • Positions are closely monitored and managed in real time



The strategy prioritizes risk control, fast execution, and capital preservation, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive trading.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Simple Gold Signals
30 USD por mês
6%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
3
0%
12
91%
54%
5.16
7.44
USD
19%
1:100
