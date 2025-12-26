SegnaliSezioni
Mazhar Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Ibrahim

Simple Gold Signals

Mazhar Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Ibrahim
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trade:
1 (8.33%)
Best Trade:
25.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.86 USD
Profitto lordo:
110.70 USD (11 171 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21.42 USD (2 136 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (61.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.35 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.70
Attività di trading:
43.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.68%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.26
Long Trade:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trade:
5 (41.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.17
Profitto previsto:
7.44 USD
Profitto medio:
10.06 USD
Perdita media:
-21.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-20.86 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.86 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
20.94 USD (1.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.30% (20.90 USD)
Per equità:
19.20% (317.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 89
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.16 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +61.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.86 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29485
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 più
Gold-only trading (XAUUSD) focused on scalping and intraday setups.


Trades are based on volume behavior and clean price setups, keeping execution simple and actively managed.


  • Scalping targets ~1% per trade (buy & sell)
  • Intraday setups focus on buy trades only, aligned with gold’s higher-timeframe trend
  • Positions are closely monitored and managed in real time



The strategy prioritizes risk control, fast execution, and capital preservation, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive trading.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.26 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Simple Gold Signals
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
3
0%
12
91%
43%
5.16
7.44
USD
19%
1:100
