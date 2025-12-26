Gold-only trading (XAUUSD) focused on scalping and intraday setups.





Trades are based on volume behavior and clean price setups, keeping execution simple and actively managed.





Scalping targets ~1% per trade (buy & sell)

Intraday setups focus on buy trades only, aligned with gold’s higher-timeframe trend

Positions are closely monitored and managed in real time









The strategy prioritizes risk control, fast execution, and capital preservation, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive trading.