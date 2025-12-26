- Crescita
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trade:
1 (8.33%)
Best Trade:
25.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.86 USD
Profitto lordo:
110.70 USD (11 171 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21.42 USD (2 136 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (61.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.35 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.70
Attività di trading:
43.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.68%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.26
Long Trade:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trade:
5 (41.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.17
Profitto previsto:
7.44 USD
Profitto medio:
10.06 USD
Perdita media:
-21.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-20.86 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.86 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
20.94 USD (1.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.30% (20.90 USD)
Per equità:
19.20% (317.81 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|89
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.16 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +61.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.86 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.97 × 33
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29485
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
92 più
Gold-only trading (XAUUSD) focused on scalping and intraday setups.
Trades are based on volume behavior and clean price setups, keeping execution simple and actively managed.
- Scalping targets ~1% per trade (buy & sell)
- Intraday setups focus on buy trades only, aligned with gold’s higher-timeframe trend
- Positions are closely monitored and managed in real time
The strategy prioritizes risk control, fast execution, and capital preservation, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
