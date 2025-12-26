- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
16
이익 거래:
15 (93.75%)
손실 거래:
1 (6.25%)
최고의 거래:
25.16 USD
최악의 거래:
-20.86 USD
총 수익:
161.26 USD (17 219 pips)
총 손실:
-21.50 USD (2 136 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (111.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
111.91 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.88
거래 활동:
90.50%
최대 입금량:
10.05%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
6.67
롱(주식매수):
11 (68.75%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 (31.25%)
수익 요인:
7.50
기대수익:
8.74 USD
평균 이익:
10.75 USD
평균 손실:
-21.50 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-20.86 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-20.86 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
8.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.04 USD
최대한의:
20.94 USD (1.30%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.30% (20.90 USD)
자본금별:
23.62% (391.05 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|140
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +25.16 USD
최악의 거래: -21 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +111.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -20.86 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29496
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
Gold-only trading (XAUUSD) focused on scalping and intraday setups.
Trades are based on volume behavior and clean price setups, keeping execution simple and actively managed.
- Scalping targets ~1% per trade (buy & sell)
- Intraday setups focus on buy trades only, aligned with gold’s higher-timeframe trend
- Positions are closely monitored and managed in real time
The strategy prioritizes risk control, fast execution, and capital preservation, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive trading.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
9%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
4
0%
16
93%
90%
7.50
8.74
USD
USD
24%
1:100