SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant
Speranzio Emeraldo

AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant

Speranzio Emeraldo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 150 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 46%
FBS-Real
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
16
Negociações com lucro:
7 (43.75%)
Negociações com perda:
9 (56.25%)
Melhor negociação:
71.55 USD
Pior negociação:
-24.06 USD
Lucro bruto:
130.58 USD (12 862 pips)
Perda bruta:
-84.66 USD (6 745 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (50.99 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
71.55 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
12.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
21.43%
Último negócio:
9 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.96
Negociações longas:
9 (56.25%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (43.75%)
Fator de lucro:
1.54
Valor esperado:
2.87 USD
Lucro médio:
18.65 USD
Perda média:
-9.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-20.47 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-24.06 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
45.92%
Algotrading:
68%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
47.67 USD (24.62%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.62% (47.67 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.00% (13.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +71.55 USD
Pior negociação: -24 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +50.99 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.47 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

📈 Kompe Gold Quant – AI-Driven XAUUSD Signal

Join Kompe Gold Quant Signal — a professional XAUUSD-only trading signal powered by AI-trained models, adaptive market filters, and strict risk management logic.

🔔 Telegram Community (Active Support & Discussion):
👉 https://t.me/kompegoldquantgroup

Discuss performance, risk control, and system updates directly with the developer.

🤖 AI-Trained Trading System (Key Advantage)

Kompe Gold Quant is not a static EA.

The system is built using a hybrid AI framework, trained on 2023–2024 market data and validated on 2025 market conditions, with logic designed to adapt to changing volatility.

AI Components:

  • Market Regime Filter (AI Model)
    Detects trend, ranging, or unfavorable conditions and blocks low-quality trades.

  • Signal Quality Scoring
    Each trade is executed only if the probability score exceeds a predefined threshold.

  • Adaptive Behavior
    The system can be re-optimized periodically to remain relevant in new market cycles.

📌 Result:
👉 Fewer but higher-quality trades
👉 Reduced overtrading
👉 More stable equity growth

🛡 Advanced Risk Management Logic

Risk management is core design, not an afterthought.

✔ Dynamic exposure control
✔ Margin-aware position sizing
✔ No reckless lot escalation
✔ Designed to survive volatility spikes

Important Notes:

  • Drawdowns are controlled and expected, not avoided at the cost of profit

  • Capital preservation is prioritized before aggressive growth

  • The system avoids trading during low-quality or dangerous market regimes

📊 Designed for long-term sustainability, not short-term gambling.

⚙️ Account Requirements (IMPORTANT)

Minimum recommended balance: $100
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Broker used: FBS
Trading conditions: No commission, No swap
Symbol: XAUUSD only

⚠️ For accurate lot replication, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the provider due to the MQL5 lot-scaling formula.

👉 Set allowable spread / slippage to 10–15 points in terminal settings.

📊 Performance Target & Capital Handling

This system is designed to aim for approximately:

📈 ±20% to 50% monthly return, depending on market conditions and account size.

💡 Profit withdrawal is strongly recommended

  • Weekly or monthly withdrawals help reduce exposure

  • Avoid aggressive compounding

❗ Important Strategy Principles

1️⃣ No Old Curve-Fitting

Settings are optimized using recent market data only (2024–2025).
Very old historical data is intentionally avoided to prevent false optimization.

The system is adjusted every 1–2 months based on:

  • recent volatility

  • market structure changes

  • live performance feedback

2️⃣ No Classic Fixed Stop-Loss Model

The system does not rely on a traditional fixed stop loss.

Why?

  • Fixed stops often get hit during volatility spikes

  • Recovery-based logic allows cycles to close more efficiently

⚠️ This requires:

  • sufficient margin

  • disciplined capital sizing

  • realistic expectations

3️⃣ Capital Discipline

Because the system targets moderate-to-high monthly growth, users are advised to:

  • withdraw profits regularly

  • avoid emotional compounding

  • use only risk capital

🧠 System Highlights

✔ AI-trained & regime-aware
✔ XAUUSD-only (Gold specialist)
✔ Adaptive to modern volatility
✔ Controlled drawdown profile
✔ Real backtest & strategy results attached
✔ Built for consistency, not hype

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and Gold trading involve high risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.
Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

💬 Feedback & reviews are welcome.
Transparency and continuous improvement are core principles.

🚀 Trade Gold with logic, discipline, and AI — Kompe Gold Quant.


Sem comentários
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 18:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.22 04:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 11:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 11:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 11:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 11:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant
150 USD por mês
46%
0
0
USD
146
USD
2
68%
16
43%
13%
1.54
2.87
USD
25%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.