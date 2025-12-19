📈 Kompe Gold Quant – AI-Driven XAUUSD Signal

Join Kompe Gold Quant Signal — a professional XAUUSD-only trading signal powered by AI-trained models, adaptive market filters, and strict risk management logic.

🔔 Telegram Community (Active Support & Discussion):

👉 https://t.me/kompegoldquantgroup

Discuss performance, risk control, and system updates directly with the developer.

🤖 AI-Trained Trading System (Key Advantage)

Kompe Gold Quant is not a static EA.

The system is built using a hybrid AI framework, trained on 2023–2024 market data and validated on 2025 market conditions, with logic designed to adapt to changing volatility.

AI Components:

Market Regime Filter (AI Model)

Detects trend, ranging, or unfavorable conditions and blocks low-quality trades.

Signal Quality Scoring

Each trade is executed only if the probability score exceeds a predefined threshold.

Adaptive Behavior

The system can be re-optimized periodically to remain relevant in new market cycles.

📌 Result:

👉 Fewer but higher-quality trades

👉 Reduced overtrading

👉 More stable equity growth

🛡 Advanced Risk Management Logic

Risk management is core design, not an afterthought.

✔ Dynamic exposure control

✔ Margin-aware position sizing

✔ No reckless lot escalation

✔ Designed to survive volatility spikes

Important Notes:

Drawdowns are controlled and expected , not avoided at the cost of profit

Capital preservation is prioritized before aggressive growth

The system avoids trading during low-quality or dangerous market regimes

📊 Designed for long-term sustainability, not short-term gambling.

⚙️ Account Requirements (IMPORTANT)

✅ Minimum recommended balance: $100

✅ Recommended leverage: 1:500

✅ Broker used: FBS

✅ Trading conditions: No commission, No swap

✅ Symbol: XAUUSD only

⚠️ For accurate lot replication, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the provider due to the MQL5 lot-scaling formula.

👉 Set allowable spread / slippage to 10–15 points in terminal settings.

📊 Performance Target & Capital Handling

This system is designed to aim for approximately:

📈 ±20% to 50% monthly return, depending on market conditions and account size.

💡 Profit withdrawal is strongly recommended

Weekly or monthly withdrawals help reduce exposure

Avoid aggressive compounding

❗ Important Strategy Principles

1️⃣ No Old Curve-Fitting

Settings are optimized using recent market data only (2024–2025).

Very old historical data is intentionally avoided to prevent false optimization.

The system is adjusted every 1–2 months based on:

recent volatility

market structure changes

live performance feedback

2️⃣ No Classic Fixed Stop-Loss Model

The system does not rely on a traditional fixed stop loss.

Why?

Fixed stops often get hit during volatility spikes

Recovery-based logic allows cycles to close more efficiently

⚠️ This requires:

sufficient margin

disciplined capital sizing

realistic expectations

3️⃣ Capital Discipline

Because the system targets moderate-to-high monthly growth, users are advised to:

withdraw profits regularly

avoid emotional compounding

use only risk capital

🧠 System Highlights

✔ AI-trained & regime-aware

✔ XAUUSD-only (Gold specialist)

✔ Adaptive to modern volatility

✔ Controlled drawdown profile

✔ Real backtest & strategy results attached

✔ Built for consistency, not hype

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and Gold trading involve high risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.

Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

💬 Feedback & reviews are welcome.

Transparency and continuous improvement are core principles.

🚀 Trade Gold with logic, discipline, and AI — Kompe Gold Quant.



