Speranzio Emeraldo

AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant

Speranzio Emeraldo
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 150 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 15%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
9 (39.13%)
손실 거래:
14 (60.87%)
최고의 거래:
71.55 USD
최악의 거래:
-24.06 USD
총 수익:
146.84 USD (14 488 pips)
총 손실:
-131.89 USD (11 465 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (50.99 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
71.55 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
23.37%
최대 입금량:
21.43%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
0.19
롱(주식매수):
13 (56.52%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (43.48%)
수익 요인:
1.11
기대수익:
0.65 USD
평균 이익:
16.32 USD
평균 손실:
-9.42 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-20.47 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-28.71 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
14.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
78%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
78.64 USD (40.62%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
40.62% (78.64 USD)
자본금별:
13.00% (13.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +71.55 USD
최악의 거래: -24 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +50.99 USD
연속 최대 손실: -20.47 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 더...
📈 Kompe Gold Quant – AI-Driven XAUUSD Signal

Join Kompe Gold Quant Signal — a professional XAUUSD-only trading signal powered by AI-trained models, adaptive market filters, and strict risk management logic.

🔔 Telegram Community (Active Support & Discussion):
👉 https://t.me/kompegoldquantgroup

Discuss performance, risk control, and system updates directly with the developer.

🤖 AI-Trained Trading System (Key Advantage)

Kompe Gold Quant is not a static EA.

The system is built using a hybrid AI framework, trained on 2023–2024 market data and validated on 2025 market conditions, with logic designed to adapt to changing volatility.

AI Components:

  • Market Regime Filter (AI Model)
    Detects trend, ranging, or unfavorable conditions and blocks low-quality trades.

  • Signal Quality Scoring
    Each trade is executed only if the probability score exceeds a predefined threshold.

  • Adaptive Behavior
    The system can be re-optimized periodically to remain relevant in new market cycles.

📌 Result:
👉 Fewer but higher-quality trades
👉 Reduced overtrading
👉 More stable equity growth

🛡 Advanced Risk Management Logic

Risk management is core design, not an afterthought.

✔ Dynamic exposure control
✔ Margin-aware position sizing
✔ No reckless lot escalation
✔ Designed to survive volatility spikes

Important Notes:

  • Drawdowns are controlled and expected, not avoided at the cost of profit

  • Capital preservation is prioritized before aggressive growth

  • The system avoids trading during low-quality or dangerous market regimes

📊 Designed for long-term sustainability, not short-term gambling.

⚙️ Account Requirements (IMPORTANT)

Minimum recommended balance: $100
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Broker used: FBS
Trading conditions: No commission, No swap
Symbol: XAUUSD only

⚠️ For accurate lot replication, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the provider due to the MQL5 lot-scaling formula.

👉 Set allowable spread / slippage to 10–15 points in terminal settings.

📊 Performance Target & Capital Handling

This system is designed to aim for approximately:

📈 ±20% to 50% monthly return, depending on market conditions and account size.

💡 Profit withdrawal is strongly recommended

  • Weekly or monthly withdrawals help reduce exposure

  • Avoid aggressive compounding

❗ Important Strategy Principles

1️⃣ No Old Curve-Fitting

Settings are optimized using recent market data only (2024–2025).
Very old historical data is intentionally avoided to prevent false optimization.

The system is adjusted every 1–2 months based on:

  • recent volatility

  • market structure changes

  • live performance feedback

2️⃣ No Classic Fixed Stop-Loss Model

The system does not rely on a traditional fixed stop loss.

Why?

  • Fixed stops often get hit during volatility spikes

  • Recovery-based logic allows cycles to close more efficiently

⚠️ This requires:

  • sufficient margin

  • disciplined capital sizing

  • realistic expectations

3️⃣ Capital Discipline

Because the system targets moderate-to-high monthly growth, users are advised to:

  • withdraw profits regularly

  • avoid emotional compounding

  • use only risk capital

🧠 System Highlights

✔ AI-trained & regime-aware
✔ XAUUSD-only (Gold specialist)
✔ Adaptive to modern volatility
✔ Controlled drawdown profile
✔ Real backtest & strategy results attached
✔ Built for consistency, not hype

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and Gold trading involve high risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.
Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

💬 Feedback & reviews are welcome.
Transparency and continuous improvement are core principles.

🚀 Trade Gold with logic, discipline, and AI — Kompe Gold Quant.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 18:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.22 04:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 11:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 11:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 11:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 11:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant
월별 150 USD
15%
0
0
USD
115
USD
3
78%
23
39%
23%
1.11
0.65
USD
41%
1:500
