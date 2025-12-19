SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant
Speranzio Emeraldo

AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant

Speranzio Emeraldo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 150 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 46%
FBS-Real
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
16
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (43.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (56.25%)
Mejor transacción:
71.55 USD
Peor transacción:
-24.06 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
130.58 USD (12 862 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-84.66 USD (6 745 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (50.99 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
71.55 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
12.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.43%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.96
Transacciones Largas:
9 (56.25%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (43.75%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.54
Beneficio Esperado:
2.87 USD
Beneficio medio:
18.65 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.41 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-20.47 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-24.06 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
45.92%
Trading algorítmico:
68%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
47.67 USD (24.62%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
24.62% (47.67 USD)
De fondos:
13.00% (13.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +71.55 USD
Peor transacción: -24 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +50.99 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -20.47 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 161...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

📈 Kompe Gold Quant – AI-Driven XAUUSD Signal

Join Kompe Gold Quant Signal — a professional XAUUSD-only trading signal powered by AI-trained models, adaptive market filters, and strict risk management logic.

🔔 Telegram Community (Active Support & Discussion):
👉 https://t.me/kompegoldquantgroup

Discuss performance, risk control, and system updates directly with the developer.

🤖 AI-Trained Trading System (Key Advantage)

Kompe Gold Quant is not a static EA.

The system is built using a hybrid AI framework, trained on 2023–2024 market data and validated on 2025 market conditions, with logic designed to adapt to changing volatility.

AI Components:

  • Market Regime Filter (AI Model)
    Detects trend, ranging, or unfavorable conditions and blocks low-quality trades.

  • Signal Quality Scoring
    Each trade is executed only if the probability score exceeds a predefined threshold.

  • Adaptive Behavior
    The system can be re-optimized periodically to remain relevant in new market cycles.

📌 Result:
👉 Fewer but higher-quality trades
👉 Reduced overtrading
👉 More stable equity growth

🛡 Advanced Risk Management Logic

Risk management is core design, not an afterthought.

✔ Dynamic exposure control
✔ Margin-aware position sizing
✔ No reckless lot escalation
✔ Designed to survive volatility spikes

Important Notes:

  • Drawdowns are controlled and expected, not avoided at the cost of profit

  • Capital preservation is prioritized before aggressive growth

  • The system avoids trading during low-quality or dangerous market regimes

📊 Designed for long-term sustainability, not short-term gambling.

⚙️ Account Requirements (IMPORTANT)

Minimum recommended balance: $100
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Broker used: FBS
Trading conditions: No commission, No swap
Symbol: XAUUSD only

⚠️ For accurate lot replication, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the provider due to the MQL5 lot-scaling formula.

👉 Set allowable spread / slippage to 10–15 points in terminal settings.

📊 Performance Target & Capital Handling

This system is designed to aim for approximately:

📈 ±20% to 50% monthly return, depending on market conditions and account size.

💡 Profit withdrawal is strongly recommended

  • Weekly or monthly withdrawals help reduce exposure

  • Avoid aggressive compounding

❗ Important Strategy Principles

1️⃣ No Old Curve-Fitting

Settings are optimized using recent market data only (2024–2025).
Very old historical data is intentionally avoided to prevent false optimization.

The system is adjusted every 1–2 months based on:

  • recent volatility

  • market structure changes

  • live performance feedback

2️⃣ No Classic Fixed Stop-Loss Model

The system does not rely on a traditional fixed stop loss.

Why?

  • Fixed stops often get hit during volatility spikes

  • Recovery-based logic allows cycles to close more efficiently

⚠️ This requires:

  • sufficient margin

  • disciplined capital sizing

  • realistic expectations

3️⃣ Capital Discipline

Because the system targets moderate-to-high monthly growth, users are advised to:

  • withdraw profits regularly

  • avoid emotional compounding

  • use only risk capital

🧠 System Highlights

✔ AI-trained & regime-aware
✔ XAUUSD-only (Gold specialist)
✔ Adaptive to modern volatility
✔ Controlled drawdown profile
✔ Real backtest & strategy results attached
✔ Built for consistency, not hype

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and Gold trading involve high risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.
Users are fully responsible for their trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

💬 Feedback & reviews are welcome.
Transparency and continuous improvement are core principles.

🚀 Trade Gold with logic, discipline, and AI — Kompe Gold Quant.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 18:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.22 04:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 11:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 11:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 11:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 11:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AI Hybrid Kompe Gold Quant
150 USD al mes
46%
0
0
USD
146
USD
2
68%
16
43%
13%
1.54
2.87
USD
25%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.