Muhlas

Forex Club Indonesia dan Botak Forex

Muhlas
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 2%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
6.18 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
27.96 USD (157 469 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (27.96 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
27.96 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.26
Atividade de negociação:
48.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.03%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
2.80 USD
Lucro médio:
2.80 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
1.63%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.81% (82.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
GOLD 3
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 16
GOLD 12
EURUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 156K
GOLD 1.2K
EURUSD 46
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6.18 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +27.96 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.10 × 39
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 117
Exness-MT5Real2
0.19 × 32
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 17
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.48 × 23
XMGlobal-MT5
0.50 × 18
Tickmill-Live
0.54 × 26
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.79 × 523
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.86 × 101
FxPro-MT5
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.33 × 18
5 mais ...
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia channel, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.

In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.

All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.

To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.

Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
Sem comentários
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 13:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 13:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 12:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 12:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.06 14:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 14:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 14:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.06 14:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 14:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Forex Club Indonesia dan Botak Forex
35 USD por mês
2%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
3
0%
10
100%
49%
n/a
2.80
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

