- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
6.18 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
27.96 USD (157 469 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (27.96 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
27.96 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.26
Atividade de negociação:
48.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.03%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
2.80 USD
Lucro médio:
2.80 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
1.63%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.81% (82.54 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|GOLD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|16
|GOLD
|12
|EURUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|156K
|GOLD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6.18 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +27.96 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.50 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.79 × 523
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.86 × 101
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 18
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia channel, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.
In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.
All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.
To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.
Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
