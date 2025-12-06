- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
6.18 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
26.25 USD (140 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (26.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.25 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.48
Trading activity:
40.49%
Max deposit load:
1.03%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
3.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.81% (82.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|4
|GOLD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|14
|GOLD
|12
|EURUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|139K
|GOLD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.18 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.50 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.80 × 518
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.86 × 101
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 18
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia channel, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.
In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.
All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.
To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.
Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
2
0%
8
100%
40%
n/a
3.28
USD
USD
5%
1:500