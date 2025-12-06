Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia channel, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.





In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.





All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.





To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.





Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.