- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
23 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
14.00 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
122.83 USD (166 913 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
23 (122.83 USD)
샤프 비율:
1.25
거래 활동:
52.39%
최대 입금량:
1.03%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
14 시간
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
23 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
5.34 USD
평균 이익:
5.34 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
6.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
5.65% (102.57 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|14
|BTCUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GOLD
|106
|BTCUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GOLD
|11K
|BTCUSD
|156K
|EURUSD
|51
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +14.00 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +122.83 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.50 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.81 × 557
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.86 × 101
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 18
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia and Botak Forex channels, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.
In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.
All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.
To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.
Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
