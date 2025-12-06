시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Club Indonesia dan Botak Forex
Muhlas

Forex Club Indonesia dan Botak Forex

Muhlas
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 6%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
23 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
14.00 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
122.83 USD (166 913 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
23 (122.83 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
122.83 USD (23)
샤프 비율:
1.25
거래 활동:
52.39%
최대 입금량:
1.03%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
14 시간
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
23 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
5.34 USD
평균 이익:
5.34 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
6.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
5.65% (102.57 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD 14
BTCUSD 6
EURUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD 106
BTCUSD 16
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD 11K
BTCUSD 156K
EURUSD 51
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +14.00 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +122.83 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.10 × 39
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 117
Exness-MT5Real2
0.19 × 32
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 17
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.48 × 23
XMGlobal-MT5
0.50 × 18
Tickmill-Live
0.54 × 26
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.81 × 557
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.86 × 101
FxPro-MT5
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.33 × 18
5 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia and Botak Forex channels, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.

In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.

All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.

To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.

Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 13:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 13:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 12:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 12:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.06 14:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 14:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 14:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.06 14:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 14:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Forex Club Indonesia dan Botak Forex
월별 35 USD
6%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
5
0%
23
100%
52%
n/a
5.34
USD
6%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.