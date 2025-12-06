- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
8
盈利交易:
8 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
6.18 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
26.25 USD (140 399 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
8 (26.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
26.25 USD (8)
夏普比率:
1.48
交易活动:
48.90%
最大入金加载:
1.03%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
8 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
3.28 USD
平均利润:
3.28 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
1.53%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
4.81% (82.54 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|4
|GOLD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|14
|GOLD
|12
|EURUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|139K
|GOLD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +6.18 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +26.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.50 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.80 × 520
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.86 × 101
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 18
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia channel, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.
In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.
All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.
To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.
Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月35 USD
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
2
0%
8
100%
49%
n/a
3.28
USD
USD
5%
1:500