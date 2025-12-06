- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
6.18 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
27.96 USD (157 469 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (27.96 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
27.96 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.26
Actividad comercial:
48.90%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.03%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
10 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
2.80 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.80 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.63%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
4.81% (82.54 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|GOLD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|16
|GOLD
|12
|EURUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|156K
|GOLD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6.18 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +27.96 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.50 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.79 × 523
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.86 × 101
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 18
otros 5...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Welcome to the official Copy Trading Forex Club Indonesia channel, where you can follow my trading transparently, safely, and with clear direction. This copy trading system is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders achieve consistent results without needing to analyze the market every day.
In every trading activity, I apply strict Money Management (MM) to keep risks under control. Every entry and exit is calculated based on price movements, volatility, and healthy risk limits to ensure long-term account safety.
All trading decisions are made using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, including key news releases, major trends, support–resistance levels, and price patterns. Every position follows a clear Trading Plan, never entering the market without proper calculation. With this approach, the strategy has been proven to avoid margin calls because all trades are monitored manually—100% human trading, not robots.
To start copying these trades, you only need a minimum capital of $300 so the system can run optimally and safely. The profit-sharing structure is very attractive, with very low fees.
Join now and experience safe, structured, and profitable trading with a fully manual and professional strategy.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
35 USD al mes
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
3
0%
10
100%
49%
n/a
2.80
USD
USD
5%
1:500