Daily Gold

Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
44
Negociações com lucro:
34 (77.27%)
Negociações com perda:
10 (22.73%)
Melhor negociação:
11.15 USD
Pior negociação:
-14.98 USD
Lucro bruto:
78.08 USD (7 927 pips)
Perda bruta:
-75.25 USD (7 305 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (8.61 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
28.91 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
5.71%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.09%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
26 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.09
Negociações longas:
29 (65.91%)
Negociações curtas:
15 (34.09%)
Fator de lucro:
1.04
Valor esperado:
0.06 USD
Lucro médio:
2.30 USD
Perda média:
-7.53 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-23.60 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-23.60 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
1.42%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
31.20 USD
Máximo:
31.29 USD (15.64%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.62% (31.25 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.80% (20.88 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 622
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.15 USD
Pior negociação: -15 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8.61 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -23.60 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29481
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 mais ...
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $200,- balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 40%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here



2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 16:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 11:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 10:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
