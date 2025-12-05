信号部分
Christina Ili

Daily Gold

Christina Ili
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
44
盈利交易:
34 (77.27%)
亏损交易:
10 (22.73%)
最好交易:
11.15 USD
最差交易:
-14.98 USD
毛利:
78.08 USD (7 927 pips)
毛利亏损:
-75.25 USD (7 305 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (8.61 USD)
最大连续盈利:
28.91 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
5.71%
最大入金加载:
10.09%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
0.09
长期交易:
29 (65.91%)
短期交易:
15 (34.09%)
利润因子:
1.04
预期回报:
0.06 USD
平均利润:
2.30 USD
平均损失:
-7.53 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-23.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-23.60 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.42%
算法交易:
90%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
31.20 USD
最大值:
31.29 USD (15.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.62% (31.25 USD)
净值:
10.80% (20.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 622
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11.15 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +8.61 USD
最大连续亏损: -23.60 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29475
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 更多...
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $200,- balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 40%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here



没有评论
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 16:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 11:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 10:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
