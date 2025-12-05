SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Gold
Christina Ili

Daily Gold

Christina Ili
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
7 (77.77%)
Perte trades:
2 (22.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9.22 USD (948 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.87 USD (1 541 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (5.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.66 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.17
Activité de trading:
4.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.79%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
12 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.54
Longs trades:
4 (44.44%)
Courts trades:
5 (55.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.58
Rendement attendu:
-0.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-8.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.16 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.27 USD
Maximal:
12.36 USD (6.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.14% (12.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.84% (7.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -593
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.64 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.80 × 15
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.60 × 29369
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
90 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $200,- balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 40%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here



Aucun avis
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 16:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 11:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 10:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Daily Gold
30 USD par mois
-3%
0
0
USD
193
USD
1
100%
9
77%
4%
0.58
-0.74
USD
6%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.