Christina Ili

Daily Gold

Christina Ili
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
44
Transacciones Rentables:
34 (77.27%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
10 (22.73%)
Mejor transacción:
11.15 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.98 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
78.08 USD (7 927 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-75.25 USD (7 305 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (8.61 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
28.91 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
5.71%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.09%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
26 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.09
Transacciones Largas:
29 (65.91%)
Transacciones Cortas:
15 (34.09%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.04
Beneficio Esperado:
0.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.30 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.53 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-23.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-23.60 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.42%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
31.20 USD
Máxima:
31.29 USD (15.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.62% (31.25 USD)
De fondos:
10.80% (20.88 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 622
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11.15 USD
Peor transacción: -15 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.61 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -23.60 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29481
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
otros 92...
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $200,- balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 40%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here



No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 16:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 11:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 10:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
