|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|43
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|239
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!
✅ Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.
📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $200,- balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.
💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 40%
🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here
