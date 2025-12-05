シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Gold
Christina Ili

Daily Gold

Christina Ili
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
44
利益トレード:
34 (77.27%)
損失トレード:
10 (22.73%)
ベストトレード:
11.15 USD
最悪のトレード:
-14.98 USD
総利益:
78.08 USD (7 927 pips)
総損失:
-75.25 USD (7 305 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (8.61 USD)
最大連続利益:
28.91 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
5.71%
最大入金額:
10.09%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
26 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.09
長いトレード:
29 (65.91%)
短いトレード:
15 (34.09%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.04
期待されたペイオフ:
0.06 USD
平均利益:
2.30 USD
平均損失:
-7.53 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-23.60 USD)
最大連続損失:
-23.60 USD (2)
月間成長:
1.42%
アルゴリズム取引:
90%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
31.20 USD
最大の:
31.29 USD (15.64%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.62% (31.25 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.80% (20.88 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 622
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +11.15 USD
最悪のトレード: -15 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +8.61 USD
最大連続損失: -23.60 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29481
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 より多く...
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

 Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $200,- balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 40%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here



レビューなし
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 16:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 07:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 11:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 10:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
