Kuan Kuan Fu

Spruce Waveband

Kuan Kuan Fu
14 comentários
Confiabilidade
84 semanas
1 / 1.6K USD
crescimento desde 2024 711%
crescimento desde 2024 711%
Exness-Real9
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
803
Negociações com lucro:
650 (80.94%)
Negociações com perda:
153 (19.05%)
Melhor negociação:
167.15 USD
Pior negociação:
-113.28 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 079.88 USD (3 005 581 pips)
Perda bruta:
-894.08 USD (785 637 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
35 (102.75 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
636.47 USD (16)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
12.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
18.26%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
9.98
Negociações longas:
297 (36.99%)
Negociações curtas:
506 (63.01%)
Fator de lucro:
3.44
Valor esperado:
2.72 USD
Lucro médio:
4.74 USD
Perda média:
-5.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-33.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-212.52 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
16.55%
Previsão anual:
200.84%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
219.10 USD (23.48%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.48% (219.10 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
62.94% (710.22 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 354
BTCUSD 155
USOIL 122
EURUSD 52
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 12
USDCHF 10
EURGBP 10
USDCAD 8
EURJPY 7
NZDCAD 7
AUDUSD 6
XAGUSD 5
AUDCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
EURCHF 4
CHFJPY 3
AUDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
AAPL 2
GBPCHF 2
EURCAD 2
CADCHF 1
US500 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
BTCUSD 397
USOIL 219
EURUSD 55
USDJPY 28
GBPUSD 13
USDCHF 16
EURGBP 4
USDCAD -25
EURJPY 9
NZDCAD 4
AUDUSD 1
XAGUSD 148
AUDCHF 4
GBPAUD 8
EURCHF 2
CHFJPY 1
AUDCAD 0
AUDNZD 4
NZDUSD 5
AAPL -2
GBPCHF 4
EURCAD 1
CADCHF 1
US500 0
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 502K
BTCUSD 1.7M
USOIL 9.8K
EURUSD 2.6K
USDJPY 1.7K
GBPUSD 374
USDCHF 443
EURGBP 78
USDCAD -215
EURJPY 431
NZDCAD 235
AUDUSD 65
XAGUSD 382
AUDCHF 146
GBPAUD 388
EURCHF 94
CHFJPY 18
AUDCAD 52
AUDNZD 251
NZDUSD 62
AAPL -93
GBPCHF 129
EURCAD 73
CADCHF 37
US500 42
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +167.15 USD
Pior negociação: -113 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +102.75 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -33.74 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real9" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 6
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
EnviLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.36 × 25
EagleFX-Live
0.50 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.56 × 9
Exness-Real9
0.57 × 472
Exness-Real25
0.57 × 173
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 42
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.66 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.70 × 86
159 mais ...
波段交易.

不采用马丁，网格等危险策略.

主要交易黄金，原油，BTC等，交易商Exness.

Major Trading Code：

XAUUSD 

USOIL

BTCUSD

EURUSD

Classificação Média:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2025.01.21 01:23 
 

Durante este mes de Enero muy pocas señales, de momento no compensa

yuk007
16
yuk007 2024.12.11 03:08   

不开单

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2024.12.10 13:55 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Sandman855
216
Sandman855 2024.11.26 22:02 
 

Eventually this trading style was going to cause a large loss. A typical win on 0.3 lots was consistently about 6$. With that sizing and win, the provider allowed 2 open position to go into a loss territory of 150$ each. Preceding this was more sporadic trades, seemed emotional trades, trying to dig out, instead of jumping the stop loss ship much sooner.

Diego Arroyo
429
Diego Arroyo 2024.11.17 19:21 
 

Poco profit pero siempre em contra de tendencia, en cuanto se vaya en contra perderas mucho dinero.

Future trader
67
Future trader 2024.11.09 04:20 
 

暂时还不错啊

Леонид Тарасов
113
Леонид Тарасов 2024.11.06 13:10  (modificado 2024.11.16 19:08) 
 

Кто из России копирует на каком брокере. Напишите в личку

Kun Zhang
234
Kun Zhang 2024.11.06 04:07  (modificado 2024.11.26 00:24) 
 

欧美狂泻，你还逆势做多单，早晚得挂掉。。。你这TM是火中取栗啊。。。

昨夜黄金同样的剧本，狂泻不止，信号主抢反弹逆势做单，失败后加仓扛单，又失败后选择逆势再抗一单，结果第三单小幅止盈。随着行情继续单边下跌，信号主又开一单做逆势反弹，结果被埋。。。如此反复。在最LJ的时候，扛着3单，逆势重仓！看得我是心惊胆战。如果信号主顺势做单，轻轻松松20%收入囊中。这种小赚却担着大风险的信号，就是LJ。。。

dxramax
60
dxramax 2024.10.29 04:44  (modificado 2024.10.29 04:46) 
 

I think this is the best signal in terms of drawdown to profit ratio, short trading period reduce risk and exposure, excellent entry point, greed/risk are managed very well, keep up the good work.

Lim Soon Cheng
413
Lim Soon Cheng 2024.10.19 10:54 
 

Due to Gold and other symbol cannot copy trade to my broker. Symbol difference cause lot trade not copy.

kpiro15
774
kpiro15 2024.10.11 19:12  (modificado 2024.10.11 20:46) 
 

How much is the minimum to copy your signal?

複製訊號的最低費用是多少？

Hai Yang Wu
1389
Hai Yang Wu 2024.10.03 13:09 
 

信号方的进场点位确实很好, 然后有一点利润就走, 也没有问题. 但我还是选择停止跟单了, 就是因为回撤太大了, BTC在64213开的0.02的多单, 到了60420都没有止损, 无奈自己亏损75.86美金割肉. 其实我觉得哪怕止损放到20美金, 然后赚2美金跑也可以, 但没有止损,全靠扛小账户是必爆的. 希望这个建议信号方能够改进!

jack0608
29
jack0608 2024.09.25 07:15  (modificado 2024.09.25 07:16) 
 

How I can find symbol that XAUUSD.

I couldn't copy trade that

Le Viet Bang
1324
Le Viet Bang 2024.08.20 09:14 
 

Good trader. I like the way he trade. He has very good entry points and very principle at closing points with no greedy. But try to keep drawdown stable.

2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 03:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 14:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 02:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 09:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 08:33
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 01:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Spruce Waveband
30 USD por mês
711%
1
1.6K
USD
2.3K
USD
84
0%
803
80%
13%
3.44
2.72
USD
63%
1:500
