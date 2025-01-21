- Crescimento
- Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
803
Negociações com lucro:
650 (80.94%)
Negociações com perda:
153 (19.05%)
Melhor negociação:
167.15 USD
Pior negociação:
-113.28 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 079.88 USD (3 005 581 pips)
Perda bruta:
-894.08 USD (785 637 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
35 (102.75 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
636.47 USD (16)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
12.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
18.26%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
9.98
Negociações longas:
297 (36.99%)
Negociações curtas:
506 (63.01%)
Fator de lucro:
3.44
Valor esperado:
2.72 USD
Lucro médio:
4.74 USD
Perda média:
-5.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-33.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-212.52 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
16.55%
Previsão anual:
200.84%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
219.10 USD (23.48%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.48% (219.10 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
62.94% (710.22 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|354
|BTCUSD
|155
|USOIL
|122
|EURUSD
|52
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDCHF
|10
|EURGBP
|10
|USDCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|7
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDUSD
|6
|XAGUSD
|5
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|AAPL
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|US500
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|BTCUSD
|397
|USOIL
|219
|EURUSD
|55
|USDJPY
|28
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|16
|EURGBP
|4
|USDCAD
|-25
|EURJPY
|9
|NZDCAD
|4
|AUDUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|148
|AUDCHF
|4
|GBPAUD
|8
|EURCHF
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|0
|AUDNZD
|4
|NZDUSD
|5
|AAPL
|-2
|GBPCHF
|4
|EURCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|US500
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|502K
|BTCUSD
|1.7M
|USOIL
|9.8K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|374
|USDCHF
|443
|EURGBP
|78
|USDCAD
|-215
|EURJPY
|431
|NZDCAD
|235
|AUDUSD
|65
|XAGUSD
|382
|AUDCHF
|146
|GBPAUD
|388
|EURCHF
|94
|CHFJPY
|18
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDNZD
|251
|NZDUSD
|62
|AAPL
|-93
|GBPCHF
|129
|EURCAD
|73
|CADCHF
|37
|US500
|42
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +167.15 USD
Pior negociação: -113 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +102.75 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -33.74 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real9" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|0.57 × 472
|
Exness-Real25
|0.57 × 173
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.66 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.70 × 86
159 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
波段交易.
不采用马丁，网格等危险策略.
主要交易黄金，原油，BTC等，交易商Exness.
Major Trading Code：
XAUUSD
USOIL
BTCUSD
EURUSD
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
711%
1
1.6K
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
84
0%
803
80%
13%
3.44
2.72
USD
USD
63%
1:500
Durante este mes de Enero muy pocas señales, de momento no compensa
不开单
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
Eventually this trading style was going to cause a large loss. A typical win on 0.3 lots was consistently about 6$. With that sizing and win, the provider allowed 2 open position to go into a loss territory of 150$ each. Preceding this was more sporadic trades, seemed emotional trades, trying to dig out, instead of jumping the stop loss ship much sooner.
Poco profit pero siempre em contra de tendencia, en cuanto se vaya en contra perderas mucho dinero.
暂时还不错啊
Кто из России копирует на каком брокере. Напишите в личку
欧美狂泻，你还逆势做多单，早晚得挂掉。。。你这TM是火中取栗啊。。。
昨夜黄金同样的剧本，狂泻不止，信号主抢反弹逆势做单，失败后加仓扛单，又失败后选择逆势再抗一单，结果第三单小幅止盈。随着行情继续单边下跌，信号主又开一单做逆势反弹，结果被埋。。。如此反复。在最LJ的时候，扛着3单，逆势重仓！看得我是心惊胆战。如果信号主顺势做单，轻轻松松20%收入囊中。这种小赚却担着大风险的信号，就是LJ。。。
I think this is the best signal in terms of drawdown to profit ratio, short trading period reduce risk and exposure, excellent entry point, greed/risk are managed very well, keep up the good work.
Due to Gold and other symbol cannot copy trade to my broker. Symbol difference cause lot trade not copy.
How much is the minimum to copy your signal?
複製訊號的最低費用是多少？
信号方的进场点位确实很好, 然后有一点利润就走, 也没有问题. 但我还是选择停止跟单了, 就是因为回撤太大了, BTC在64213开的0.02的多单, 到了60420都没有止损, 无奈自己亏损75.86美金割肉. 其实我觉得哪怕止损放到20美金, 然后赚2美金跑也可以, 但没有止损,全靠扛小账户是必爆的. 希望这个建议信号方能够改进!
How I can find symbol that XAUUSD.
I couldn't copy trade that
Good trader. I like the way he trade. He has very good entry points and very principle at closing points with no greedy. But try to keep drawdown stable.