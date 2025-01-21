- Crescita
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche.
Trade:
713
Profit Trade:
569 (79.80%)
Loss Trade:
144 (20.20%)
Best Trade:
21.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-113.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 618.93 USD (2 468 938 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-621.04 USD (743 127 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (102.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
102.75 USD (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
7.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.06%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.55
Long Trade:
266 (37.31%)
Short Trade:
447 (62.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.61
Profitto previsto:
1.40 USD
Profitto medio:
2.85 USD
Perdita media:
-4.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-33.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-212.52 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
11.08%
Previsione annuale:
134.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
219.10 USD (23.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.48% (219.10 USD)
Per equità:
33.33% (308.80 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|312
|BTCUSD
|143
|USOIL
|105
|EURUSD
|52
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|8
|EURGBP
|8
|NZDCAD
|7
|EURJPY
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|AAPL
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|US500
|1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|479
|BTCUSD
|236
|USOIL
|152
|EURUSD
|55
|USDJPY
|28
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|14
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|-2
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|3
|AUDCAD
|0
|AUDNZD
|4
|AAPL
|-2
|GBPCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-1
|EURCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|-3
|XAGUSD
|-5
|CADCHF
|1
|US500
|0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|333K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|USOIL
|8.5K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|245
|USDCHF
|402
|EURGBP
|26
|NZDCAD
|235
|EURJPY
|369
|USDCAD
|405
|AUDCHF
|146
|AUDUSD
|22
|EURCHF
|94
|GBPAUD
|184
|AUDCAD
|52
|AUDNZD
|251
|AAPL
|-93
|GBPCHF
|129
|CHFJPY
|-26
|EURCAD
|73
|NZDUSD
|-47
|XAGUSD
|-94
|CADCHF
|37
|US500
|42
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.81 USD
Worst Trade: -113 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +102.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -33.74 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 6
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 9
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
EagleFX-Live
|0.50 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
Exness-Real9
|0.57 × 472
Exness-Real25
|0.57 × 173
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.66 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.70 × 86
波段交易.
不采用马丁，网格等危险策略.
主要交易黄金，原油，BTC等，交易商Exness.
Major Trading Code：
XAUUSD
USOIL
BTCUSD
EURUSD
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
292%
3
2.7K
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
71
0%
713
79%
8%
2.60
1.40
USD
USD
33%
1:500
Durante este mes de Enero muy pocas señales, de momento no compensa
不开单
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
Eventually this trading style was going to cause a large loss. A typical win on 0.3 lots was consistently about 6$. With that sizing and win, the provider allowed 2 open position to go into a loss territory of 150$ each. Preceding this was more sporadic trades, seemed emotional trades, trying to dig out, instead of jumping the stop loss ship much sooner.
Poco profit pero siempre em contra de tendencia, en cuanto se vaya en contra perderas mucho dinero.
暂时还不错啊
Кто из России копирует на каком брокере. Напишите в личку
欧美狂泻，你还逆势做多单，早晚得挂掉。。。你这TM是火中取栗啊。。。
昨夜黄金同样的剧本，狂泻不止，信号主抢反弹逆势做单，失败后加仓扛单，又失败后选择逆势再抗一单，结果第三单小幅止盈。随着行情继续单边下跌，信号主又开一单做逆势反弹，结果被埋。。。如此反复。在最LJ的时候，扛着3单，逆势重仓！看得我是心惊胆战。如果信号主顺势做单，轻轻松松20%收入囊中。这种小赚却担着大风险的信号，就是LJ。。。
I think this is the best signal in terms of drawdown to profit ratio, short trading period reduce risk and exposure, excellent entry point, greed/risk are managed very well, keep up the good work.
Due to Gold and other symbol cannot copy trade to my broker. Symbol difference cause lot trade not copy.
How much is the minimum to copy your signal?
複製訊號的最低費用是多少？
信号方的进场点位确实很好, 然后有一点利润就走, 也没有问题. 但我还是选择停止跟单了, 就是因为回撤太大了, BTC在64213开的0.02的多单, 到了60420都没有止损, 无奈自己亏损75.86美金割肉. 其实我觉得哪怕止损放到20美金, 然后赚2美金跑也可以, 但没有止损,全靠扛小账户是必爆的. 希望这个建议信号方能够改进!
How I can find symbol that XAUUSD.
I couldn't copy trade that
Good trader. I like the way he trade. He has very good entry points and very principle at closing points with no greedy. But try to keep drawdown stable.