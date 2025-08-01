Moedas / ZETA
ZETA: Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A
21.24 USD 0.63 (3.06%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ZETA para hoje mudou para 3.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.90 e o mais alto foi 21.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ZETA Notícias
Faixa diária
20.90 21.78
Faixa anual
10.69 38.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.61
- Open
- 21.40
- Bid
- 21.24
- Ask
- 21.54
- Low
- 20.90
- High
- 21.78
- Volume
- 4.069 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 57.22%
- Mudança anual
- -29.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh