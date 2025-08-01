Valute / ZETA
ZETA: Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A
21.50 USD 0.41 (1.94%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZETA ha avuto una variazione del 1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.88 e ad un massimo di 21.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ZETA News
- Zeta Global: The Real Upside Isn’t In The Earnings (NYSE:ZETA)
- How one hedge fund investing in small caps surged 25% in July and doubled this year
- FUTU or ZETA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Zeta Global (ZETA) Target Raised by Goldman as Q2 Growth Accelerates Amid Cautious Outlook
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Zeta Global stock at $34 price target
- Zeta Global At An Inflection Point: Entering Early May Lead To An Exponential Rise (ZETA)
- Zeta Global: A Breakout Move Higher Is Already Underway (NYSE:ZETA)
- Zeta Global (ZETA) Stock: Undervalued In A Crowded Market
- Zeta Global Stock: Still A Bargain At This Price (NYSE:ZETA)
- Zeta Network Group closes $6.4 million direct offering with warrants
- Zeta’s Silent AI Surge Continues (NYSE:ZETA)
- 3 Innovation Stocks With Parabolic Upside Potential
- Zeta Global soars 67% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zeta Global (ZETA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 35%
- Zeta Global Holdings earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZETA)
- Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zeta Global Stock Is Rising After Q2 Earnings, Company Highlights 'AI-Driven Momentum' - Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA)
- Zeta Global Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 35%, guidance raised on strong results
- Zeta Global shares up as AI marketing firm boosts revenue guidance
- ZETA Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release: To Buy or Not to Buy?
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.88 21.55
Intervallo Annuale
10.69 38.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.09
- Apertura
- 21.26
- Bid
- 21.50
- Ask
- 21.80
- Minimo
- 20.88
- Massimo
- 21.55
- Volume
- 7.229 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.62%
20 settembre, sabato