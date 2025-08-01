QuotazioniSezioni
ZETA
ZETA: Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A

21.50 USD 0.41 (1.94%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZETA ha avuto una variazione del 1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.88 e ad un massimo di 21.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.88 21.55
Intervallo Annuale
10.69 38.20
Chiusura Precedente
21.09
Apertura
21.26
Bid
21.50
Ask
21.80
Minimo
20.88
Massimo
21.55
Volume
7.229 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.94%
Variazione Mensile
13.82%
Variazione Semestrale
59.14%
Variazione Annuale
-28.62%
20 settembre, sabato