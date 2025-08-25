CotaçõesSeções
XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities

86.80 USD 1.36 (1.59%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do XLU para hoje mudou para 1.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 85.64 e o mais alto foi 86.83.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is XLU stock price today?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.80 today. It trades within 1.59%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 12739.

Does XLU stock pay dividends?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD.

How to buy XLU stock?

You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.80. Orders are usually placed near 86.80 or 87.10, while 12739 and 1.25% show market activity.

How to invest into XLU stock?

Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.83 and current price 86.80. Many compare 3.36% and 10.14% before placing orders at 86.80 or 87.10.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.83. Within 71.02 - 86.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.80 and 71.02 - 86.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XLU stock split?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 7.57% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
85.64 86.83
Faixa anual
71.02 86.83
Fechamento anterior
85.44
Open
85.73
Bid
86.80
Ask
87.10
Low
85.64
High
86.83
Volume
12.739 K
Mudança diária
1.59%
Mudança mensal
3.36%
Mudança de 6 meses
10.14%
Mudança anual
7.57%
