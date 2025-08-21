- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
XLU exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.64 and at a high of 86.60.
Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLU News
- AI Power Surge: Data Centers Energize Utility ETFs
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- Energy For Your Portfolio: How CMS Energy's Baby Bonds Fuel Yield (NYSE:CMS)
- The Investors' Paradox Of Uncertainty And Time: Is This Holding Back Your Returns?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- National Grid: Undervalued And Overlooked, But Not Underpowered (NYSE:NGG)
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- IDU: Managing Downside Risk With This Passive Cap-Weighted Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)
- 3 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As Irrational Exuberance Takes Over
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- SPLV ETF: Not Taking Part In The Rally, Reiterate Hold (NYSEARCA:SPLV)
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook Aug 2025 - Order Is Restored, For Now
- Dominion Energy Stock: Keeping A Buy Rating, But For New AI Reasons (NYSE:D)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- ETF Strategies to Follow as Powell Hints at September Rate Cuts
- XLU: Utility Dividend Spread To Treasuries Too Low, Creating Overvaluation Risk (XLU)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLU stock price today?
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.21 today. It trades within 0.90%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 5150.
Does XLU stock pay dividends?
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.84% and USD.
How to buy XLU stock?
You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.21. Orders are usually placed near 86.21 or 86.51, while 5150 and 0.56% show market activity.
How to invest into XLU stock?
Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.72 and current price 86.21. Many compare 2.66% and 9.39% before placing orders at 86.21 or 86.51.
What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.72. Within 71.02 - 86.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.
What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.21 and 71.02 - 86.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did XLU stock split?
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 6.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 85.44
- Open
- 85.73
- Bid
- 86.21
- Ask
- 86.51
- Low
- 85.64
- High
- 86.60
- Volume
- 5.150 K
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.39%
- Year Change
- 6.84%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K