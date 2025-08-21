QuotesSections
Currencies / XLU
XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities

86.21 USD 0.77 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLU exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.64 and at a high of 86.60.

Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

XLU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XLU stock price today?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.21 today. It trades within 0.90%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 5150.

Does XLU stock pay dividends?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.84% and USD.

How to buy XLU stock?

You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.21. Orders are usually placed near 86.21 or 86.51, while 5150 and 0.56% show market activity.

How to invest into XLU stock?

Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.72 and current price 86.21. Many compare 2.66% and 9.39% before placing orders at 86.21 or 86.51.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.72. Within 71.02 - 86.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.21 and 71.02 - 86.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XLU stock split?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 6.84% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
85.64 86.60
Year Range
71.02 86.72
Previous Close
85.44
Open
85.73
Bid
86.21
Ask
86.51
Low
85.64
High
86.60
Volume
5.150 K
Daily Change
0.90%
Month Change
2.66%
6 Months Change
9.39%
Year Change
6.84%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K