报价部分
货币 / XLU
XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities

86.80 USD 1.36 (1.59%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日XLU汇率已更改1.59%。当日，交易品种以低点85.64和高点86.83进行交易。

关注SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is XLU stock price today?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.80 today. It trades within 1.59%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 12739.

Does XLU stock pay dividends?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD.

How to buy XLU stock?

You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.80. Orders are usually placed near 86.80 or 87.10, while 12739 and 1.25% show market activity.

How to invest into XLU stock?

Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.83 and current price 86.80. Many compare 3.36% and 10.14% before placing orders at 86.80 or 87.10.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.83. Within 71.02 - 86.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.80 and 71.02 - 86.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XLU stock split?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 7.57% after corporate actions.

日范围
85.64 86.83
年范围
71.02 86.83
前一天收盘价
85.44
开盘价
85.73
卖价
86.80
买价
87.10
最低价
85.64
最高价
86.83
交易量
12.739 K
日变化
1.59%
月变化
3.36%
6个月变化
10.14%
年变化
7.57%
28 九月, 星期日