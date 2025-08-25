CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / XLU
Volver a Acciones

XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities

86.80 USD 1.36 (1.59%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de XLU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 85.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 86.83.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLU News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is XLU stock price today?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.80 today. It trades within 1.59%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 12739.

Does XLU stock pay dividends?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD.

How to buy XLU stock?

You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.80. Orders are usually placed near 86.80 or 87.10, while 12739 and 1.25% show market activity.

How to invest into XLU stock?

Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.83 and current price 86.80. Many compare 3.36% and 10.14% before placing orders at 86.80 or 87.10.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.83. Within 71.02 - 86.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.80 and 71.02 - 86.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XLU stock split?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 7.57% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
85.64 86.83
Rango anual
71.02 86.83
Cierres anteriores
85.44
Open
85.73
Bid
86.80
Ask
87.10
Low
85.64
High
86.83
Volumen
12.739 K
Cambio diario
1.59%
Cambio mensual
3.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
10.14%
Cambio anual
7.57%
28 septiembre, domingo