CotationsSections
Devises / XLU
Retour à Actions

XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities

86.80 USD 1.36 (1.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de XLU a changé de 1.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 85.64 et à un maximum de 86.83.

Suivez la dynamique SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLU Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is XLU stock price today?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.80 today. It trades within 1.59%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 12739.

Does XLU stock pay dividends?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD.

How to buy XLU stock?

You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.80. Orders are usually placed near 86.80 or 87.10, while 12739 and 1.25% show market activity.

How to invest into XLU stock?

Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.83 and current price 86.80. Many compare 3.36% and 10.14% before placing orders at 86.80 or 87.10.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.83. Within 71.02 - 86.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.80 and 71.02 - 86.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XLU stock split?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 7.57% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
85.64 86.83
Range Annuel
71.02 86.83
Clôture Précédente
85.44
Ouverture
85.73
Bid
86.80
Ask
87.10
Plus Bas
85.64
Plus Haut
86.83
Volume
12.739 K
Changement quotidien
1.59%
Changement Mensuel
3.36%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.14%
Changement Annuel
7.57%
28 septembre, dimanche