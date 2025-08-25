クォートセクション
XLU: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities

86.80 USD 1.36 (1.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XLUの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり85.64の安値と86.83の高値で取引されました。

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilitiesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

What is XLU stock price today?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock is priced at 86.80 today. It trades within 1.59%, yesterday's close was 85.44, and trading volume reached 12739.

Does XLU stock pay dividends?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is currently valued at 86.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD.

How to buy XLU stock?

You can buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) shares at the current price of 86.80. Orders are usually placed near 86.80 or 87.10, while 12739 and 1.25% show market activity.

How to invest into XLU stock?

Investing in SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities involves considering the yearly range 71.02 - 86.83 and current price 86.80. Many compare 3.36% and 10.14% before placing orders at 86.80 or 87.10.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) in the past year was 86.83. Within 71.02 - 86.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 85.44 helps spot resistance levels.

What are The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over the year was 71.02. Comparing it with the current 86.80 and 71.02 - 86.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XLU stock split?

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 85.44, and 7.57% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
85.64 86.83
1年のレンジ
71.02 86.83
以前の終値
85.44
始値
85.73
買値
86.80
買値
87.10
安値
85.64
高値
86.83
出来高
12.739 K
1日の変化
1.59%
1ヶ月の変化
3.36%
6ヶ月の変化
10.14%
1年の変化
7.57%
