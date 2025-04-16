Moedas / WYY
WYY: WidePoint Corporation
5.51 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WYY para hoje mudou para 0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.36 e o mais alto foi 5.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WidePoint Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WYY Notícias
- WidePoint at H.C.Wainwright Chat: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- WidePoint at Lytham Summit: Strategic Moves and Market Opportunities
- WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: WidePoint misses Q2 2025 earnings, shares fall
- Widepoint C earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- ATN International (ATNI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- CSG Systems (CSGS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- WidePoint Corp CEO Jin Kang buys $6,772 in stock
- Widepoint C earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- WidePoint’s (WYY) Valuation Disconnect Looks Like An Entry Signal
- WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
5.36 5.65
Faixa anual
2.19 6.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.50
- Open
- 5.45
- Bid
- 5.51
- Ask
- 5.81
- Low
- 5.36
- High
- 5.65
- Volume
- 44
- Mudança diária
- 0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 67.99%
- Mudança anual
- 58.79%
