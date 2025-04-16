Currencies / WYY
WYY: WidePoint Corporation
5.38 USD 0.05 (0.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WYY exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.32 and at a high of 5.53.
Follow WidePoint Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WYY News
- WidePoint at H.C.Wainwright Chat: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- WidePoint at Lytham Summit: Strategic Moves and Market Opportunities
- WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: WidePoint misses Q2 2025 earnings, shares fall
- Widepoint C earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- ATN International (ATNI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- CSG Systems (CSGS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- WidePoint Corp CEO Jin Kang buys $6,772 in stock
- Widepoint C earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- WidePoint’s (WYY) Valuation Disconnect Looks Like An Entry Signal
- WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.32 5.53
Year Range
2.19 6.25
- Previous Close
- 5.43
- Open
- 5.36
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Low
- 5.32
- High
- 5.53
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 11.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.02%
- Year Change
- 55.04%
