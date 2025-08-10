Moedas / WU
WU: Western Union Company (The)
8.21 USD 0.15 (1.79%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WU para hoje mudou para -1.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.17 e o mais alto foi 8.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Western Union Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WU Notícias
Faixa diária
8.17 8.37
Faixa anual
7.90 12.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.36
- Open
- 8.34
- Bid
- 8.21
- Ask
- 8.51
- Low
- 8.17
- High
- 8.37
- Volume
- 4.685 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.79%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.40%
- Mudança anual
- -31.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh