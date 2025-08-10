Valute / WU
WU: Western Union Company (The)
8.13 USD 0.07 (0.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WU ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.12 e ad un massimo di 8.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Western Union Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.12 8.25
Intervallo Annuale
7.90 12.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.20
- Apertura
- 8.21
- Bid
- 8.13
- Ask
- 8.43
- Minimo
- 8.12
- Massimo
- 8.25
- Volume
- 10.420 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.80%
20 settembre, sabato