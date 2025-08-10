Devises / WU
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
WU: Western Union Company (The)
8.13 USD 0.07 (0.85%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WU a changé de -0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.12 et à un maximum de 8.25.
Suivez la dynamique Western Union Company (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WU Nouvelles
- Western Union (WU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Once stodgy, Western Union leverages stablecoins to expand payments offerings
- WU and dLocal Drive Digital Remittance Expansion in Latin America
- Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Western Union (WU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Why the Market Dipped But Western Union (WU) Gained Today
- Western Union Expands Reach With WhatsApp to Boost Dollar Exchanges
- Western Union (WU) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Western Union stock rises after CEO purchases $1.5 million in shares
- Western Union stock falls after Mike Alfred discloses large short position
- US DOJ to back off money transmitter cases in shift backed by crypto
- Clover Adoption Soars: Is FI Dominating the Small Business Market?
- SoFi stock rises after partnering with Lightspark for blockchain transfers
- Macquarie Growth And Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Sezzle Stock Skyrockets 324% in a Year: Is it the Right Time to Buy?
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)
- Can Western Union's $500M Intermex Bet Boost its Global Edge?
- International Money Express stock downgraded by Northland on WU acquisition
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Underweight rating on Western Union stock
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- IMXI Earnings: International Money Express Stock Soars on Q2 Results & Western Union Deal - TipRanks.com
- IMXI Stock Surges 54% As Western Union Buys Intermex in $500 Million Deal - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Western Union (NYSE:WU)
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for about $500 million
- Western Union to buy International Money Express for $500 mln in cash
Range quotidien
8.12 8.25
Range Annuel
7.90 12.03
- Clôture Précédente
- 8.20
- Ouverture
- 8.21
- Bid
- 8.13
- Ask
- 8.43
- Plus Bas
- 8.12
- Plus Haut
- 8.25
- Volume
- 10.420 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.85%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.47%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -23.16%
- Changement Annuel
- -31.80%
20 septembre, samedi