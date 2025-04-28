Moedas / WSC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WSC: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A
22.98 USD 0.37 (1.64%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WSC para hoje mudou para 1.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.62 e o mais alto foi 23.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WSC Notícias
- WillScot Holdings announces CEO transition and board changes effective in 2026
- WillScot announces Tim Boswell to succeed Brad Soultz as CEO
- Short Seller Warns Willscot's $3.6 Billion Debt Is A Ticking Time Bomb That Could Leave Investors Empty-Handed - Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- WillScot Holdings (WSC) director buys shares worth $125,750
- WillScot CEO Soultz buys $125,750 in shares
- Earnings Summary on WillScot
- WillScot Holdings Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WSC)
- WillScot Holdings Corporation (WSC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: WillScot Q2 2025 revenue growth amid challenges
- WillScot A earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- WillScot (WSC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- WillScot (WSC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- WillScot declares $0.07 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- ClearBridge Select Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Frontdoor announces retirement of chief accounting officer, appoints successor
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- McGrath RentCorp: It Makes Sense To Buy The Pessimism (NASDAQ:MGRC)
- WillScot Named as Presenting Sponsor of Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix in Partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp.
- WillScot Holdings: A Company In Flux (NASDAQ:WSC)
- WillScot unveils solar energy solution for modular spaces
- WillScot Mobile Mini stock rating cut at William Blair
- WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for June 2025
- With the S&P 500 looking ‘stuck’, investors should seek out stocks that have already priced in bad news, says Morgan Stanley.
Faixa diária
22.62 23.20
Faixa anual
21.91 42.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.61
- Open
- 22.83
- Bid
- 22.98
- Ask
- 23.28
- Low
- 22.62
- High
- 23.20
- Volume
- 681
- Mudança diária
- 1.64%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.98%
- Mudança anual
- -39.17%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh