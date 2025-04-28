Valute / WSC
WSC: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A
22.57 USD 0.12 (0.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WSC ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.18 e ad un massimo di 22.81.
Segui le dinamiche di WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.18 22.81
Intervallo Annuale
21.91 42.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.69
- Apertura
- 22.81
- Bid
- 22.57
- Ask
- 22.87
- Minimo
- 22.18
- Massimo
- 22.81
- Volume
- 6.065 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.26%
20 settembre, sabato