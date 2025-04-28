QuotazioniSezioni
WSC: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A

22.57 USD 0.12 (0.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WSC ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.18 e ad un massimo di 22.81.

Segui le dinamiche di WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.18 22.81
Intervallo Annuale
21.91 42.10
Chiusura Precedente
22.69
Apertura
22.81
Bid
22.57
Ask
22.87
Minimo
22.18
Massimo
22.81
Volume
6.065 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.53%
Variazione Mensile
-4.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.46%
Variazione Annuale
-40.26%
20 settembre, sabato