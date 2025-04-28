Währungen / WSC
WSC: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A
22.69 USD 0.08 (0.35%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WSC hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
22.62 23.21
Jahresspanne
21.91 42.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.61
- Eröffnung
- 22.83
- Bid
- 22.69
- Ask
- 22.99
- Tief
- 22.62
- Hoch
- 23.21
- Volumen
- 3.800 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.35%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.34%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -18.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -39.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K