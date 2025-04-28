QuotesSections
WSC: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A

23.12 USD 0.19 (0.82%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WSC exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.05 and at a high of 23.58.

Follow WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.05 23.58
Year Range
21.91 42.10
Previous Close
23.31
Open
23.40
Bid
23.12
Ask
23.42
Low
23.05
High
23.58
Volume
2.089 K
Daily Change
-0.82%
Month Change
-2.53%
6 Months Change
-16.47%
Year Change
-38.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%