시세섹션
통화 / WSC
주식로 돌아가기

WSC: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A

22.57 USD 0.12 (0.53%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WSC 환율이 오늘 -0.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.18이고 고가는 22.81이었습니다.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WSC News

일일 변동 비율
22.18 22.81
년간 변동
21.91 42.10
이전 종가
22.69
시가
22.81
Bid
22.57
Ask
22.87
저가
22.18
고가
22.81
볼륨
6.065 K
일일 변동
-0.53%
월 변동
-4.85%
6개월 변동
-18.46%
년간 변동율
-40.26%
20 9월, 토요일