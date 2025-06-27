Moedas / WERN
WERN: Werner Enterprises Inc
27.45 USD 0.18 (0.65%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WERN para hoje mudou para -0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.40 e o mais alto foi 28.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Werner Enterprises Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.40 28.20
Faixa anual
23.02 42.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.63
- Open
- 27.81
- Bid
- 27.45
- Ask
- 27.75
- Low
- 27.40
- High
- 28.20
- Volume
- 467
- Mudança diária
- -0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.64%
- Mudança anual
- -28.18%
