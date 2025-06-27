QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WERN
WERN: Werner Enterprises Inc

27.01 USD 0.51 (1.85%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WERN ha avuto una variazione del -1.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.94 e ad un massimo di 27.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Werner Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.94 27.55
Intervallo Annuale
23.02 42.48
Chiusura Precedente
27.52
Apertura
27.52
Bid
27.01
Ask
27.31
Minimo
26.94
Massimo
27.55
Volume
1.499 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.85%
Variazione Mensile
-5.39%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.15%
Variazione Annuale
-29.33%
20 settembre, sabato