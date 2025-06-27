Valute / WERN
WERN: Werner Enterprises Inc
27.01 USD 0.51 (1.85%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WERN ha avuto una variazione del -1.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.94 e ad un massimo di 27.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Werner Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.94 27.55
Intervallo Annuale
23.02 42.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.52
- Apertura
- 27.52
- Bid
- 27.01
- Ask
- 27.31
- Minimo
- 26.94
- Massimo
- 27.55
- Volume
- 1.499 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.33%
20 settembre, sabato