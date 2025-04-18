Moedas / USPX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
USPX: Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
58.31 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do USPX para hoje mudou para 0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.15 e o mais alto foi 58.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USPX Notícias
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Is Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- Anything But The Doldrums
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Alpha Sources Global Debt Chartbook Q4 2024 - How Long Is A Piece Of String?
- World Markets Watchlist: July 14, 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- 5 Trends To Watch As U.S. Stocks Hit A New High
- How The Iran Conflict Could Reshape Portfolio Risk
- Tracking Strong Dividend Increase Trends Amid Macro Uncertainty
- Markets Weigh Middle East Risk After U.S. Strikes Iran
- 3 Charts I Am Thinking About
- Why The Iran Situation Is A Valuable Lesson
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Global Leading Indicators, May 2025 - Stabilising?
- Why The World's Economic Forecasters Aren't Panicking Over Tariff Wars
- The Cost Of Resilience In A More Fragmented World
- Gauging The Fear Factor: From Volatility Peaks To Equity Returns
Faixa diária
58.15 58.36
Faixa anual
42.40 58.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.94
- Open
- 58.21
- Bid
- 58.31
- Ask
- 58.61
- Low
- 58.15
- High
- 58.36
- Volume
- 45
- Mudança diária
- 0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.54%
- Mudança anual
- 17.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh