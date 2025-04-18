クォートセクション
通貨 / USPX
USPX: Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

58.31 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

USPXの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.15の安値と58.36の高値で取引されました。

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
58.15 58.36
1年のレンジ
42.40 58.36
以前の終値
57.94
始値
58.21
買値
58.31
買値
58.61
安値
58.15
高値
58.36
出来高
45
1日の変化
0.64%
1ヶ月の変化
3.77%
6ヶ月の変化
18.54%
1年の変化
17.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K