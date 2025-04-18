通貨 / USPX
USPX: Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
58.31 USD 0.37 (0.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USPXの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.15の安値と58.36の高値で取引されました。
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
58.15 58.36
1年のレンジ
42.40 58.36
- 以前の終値
- 57.94
- 始値
- 58.21
- 買値
- 58.31
- 買値
- 58.61
- 安値
- 58.15
- 高値
- 58.36
- 出来高
- 45
- 1日の変化
- 0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.54%
- 1年の変化
- 17.18%
