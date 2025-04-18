통화 / USPX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USPX: Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
58.30 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
USPX 환율이 오늘 -0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.03이고 고가는 58.38이었습니다.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USPX News
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Is Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- Anything But The Doldrums
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Alpha Sources Global Debt Chartbook Q4 2024 - How Long Is A Piece Of String?
- World Markets Watchlist: July 14, 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- 5 Trends To Watch As U.S. Stocks Hit A New High
- How The Iran Conflict Could Reshape Portfolio Risk
- Tracking Strong Dividend Increase Trends Amid Macro Uncertainty
- Markets Weigh Middle East Risk After U.S. Strikes Iran
- 3 Charts I Am Thinking About
- Why The Iran Situation Is A Valuable Lesson
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Global Leading Indicators, May 2025 - Stabilising?
- Why The World's Economic Forecasters Aren't Panicking Over Tariff Wars
- The Cost Of Resilience In A More Fragmented World
- Gauging The Fear Factor: From Volatility Peaks To Equity Returns
일일 변동 비율
58.03 58.38
년간 변동
42.40 58.38
- 이전 종가
- 58.31
- 시가
- 58.23
- Bid
- 58.30
- Ask
- 58.60
- 저가
- 58.03
- 고가
- 58.38
- 볼륨
- 31
- 일일 변동
- -0.02%
- 월 변동
- 3.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.16%
20 9월, 토요일