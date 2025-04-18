QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / USPX
Tornare a Azioni

USPX: Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

58.30 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USPX ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.03 e ad un massimo di 58.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USPX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.03 58.38
Intervallo Annuale
42.40 58.38
Chiusura Precedente
58.31
Apertura
58.23
Bid
58.30
Ask
58.60
Minimo
58.03
Massimo
58.38
Volume
31
Variazione giornaliera
-0.02%
Variazione Mensile
3.76%
Variazione Semestrale
18.52%
Variazione Annuale
17.16%
21 settembre, domenica