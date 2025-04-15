QuotesSections
USPX
USPX: Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

58.05 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USPX exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.99 and at a high of 58.19.

Follow Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
57.99 58.19
Year Range
42.40 58.19
Previous Close
58.04
Open
58.19
Bid
58.05
Ask
58.35
Low
57.99
High
58.19
Volume
31
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
3.31%
6 Months Change
18.01%
Year Change
16.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev