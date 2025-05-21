Moedas / UNCY
UNCY: Unicycive Therapeutics Inc
4.04 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UNCY para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.01 e o mais alto foi 4.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UNCY Notícias
- Benchmark eleva preço-alvo das ações da Unicycive para US$ 21 após desdobramento reverso
- Unicycive Therapeutics faces securities class action lawsuit over public statements
- Unicycive receives U.S. patent for chronic kidney disease treatment
- Unicycive Therapeutics: Manageable CMC Speed Bump - Pill Burden Edge Intact, Buying (UNCY)
- Unicycive regains Nasdaq compliance after reverse stock split
- Unicycive stock falls as FDA plans complete response letter for OLC
- FDA Raises Manufacturing Concerns, Delays Unicycive's Kidney Disease Drug Approval - Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)
- Unicycive stock falls after FDA issues Complete Response Letter
- FDA issues complete response letter for Unicycive’s kidney drug
- Unicycive to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq listing
- # H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy on UNICYCIVE stock amid FDA concern
- Why Is Unicycive Therapeutics Stock (UNCY) Down 35% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On? - Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)
- Unicycive Therapeutics stock tumbles after FDA flags manufacturing issues
- FDA flags issues at drug manufacturer for Unicycive’s kidney therapy
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates Buy rating on Unicycive stock
- Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Benchmark maintains $3 target on Unicycive stock post-Q1 filings
- Unicycive Therapeutics Announces Time Change for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Faixa diária
4.01 4.14
Faixa anual
0.34 8.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.04
- Open
- 4.04
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- Low
- 4.01
- High
- 4.14
- Volume
- 197
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 573.33%
- Mudança anual
- 885.37%
