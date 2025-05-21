QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UNCY
UNCY: Unicycive Therapeutics Inc

3.96 USD 0.13 (3.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UNCY ha avuto una variazione del -3.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.96 e ad un massimo di 4.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.96 4.13
Intervallo Annuale
0.34 8.25
Chiusura Precedente
4.09
Apertura
4.09
Bid
3.96
Ask
4.26
Minimo
3.96
Massimo
4.13
Volume
801
Variazione giornaliera
-3.18%
Variazione Mensile
-5.04%
Variazione Semestrale
560.00%
Variazione Annuale
865.85%
