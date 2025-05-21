Currencies / UNCY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UNCY: Unicycive Therapeutics Inc
3.99 USD 0.05 (1.27%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNCY exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.96 and at a high of 4.21.
Follow Unicycive Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNCY News
- Unicycive Therapeutics faces securities class action lawsuit over public statements
- Unicycive receives U.S. patent for chronic kidney disease treatment
- Unicycive Therapeutics: Manageable CMC Speed Bump - Pill Burden Edge Intact, Buying (UNCY)
- Unicycive regains Nasdaq compliance after reverse stock split
- Unicycive stock falls as FDA plans complete response letter for OLC
- FDA Raises Manufacturing Concerns, Delays Unicycive's Kidney Disease Drug Approval - Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)
- Unicycive stock falls after FDA issues Complete Response Letter
- FDA issues complete response letter for Unicycive’s kidney drug
- Unicycive to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq listing
- # H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy on UNICYCIVE stock amid FDA concern
- Why Is Unicycive Therapeutics Stock (UNCY) Down 35% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On? - Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)
- Unicycive Therapeutics stock tumbles after FDA flags manufacturing issues
- FDA flags issues at drug manufacturer for Unicycive’s kidney therapy
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates Buy rating on Unicycive stock
- Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Benchmark maintains $3 target on Unicycive stock post-Q1 filings
- Unicycive Therapeutics Announces Time Change for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Daily Range
3.96 4.21
Year Range
0.34 8.25
- Previous Close
- 3.94
- Open
- 3.96
- Bid
- 3.99
- Ask
- 4.29
- Low
- 3.96
- High
- 4.21
- Volume
- 1.065 K
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- -4.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 565.00%
- Year Change
- 873.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%