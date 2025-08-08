Moedas / UA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
UA: Under Armour Inc Class C
4.86 USD 0.07 (1.46%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UA para hoje mudou para 1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.80 e o mais alto foi 4.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Under Armour Inc Class C. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UA Notícias
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Acionistas da Under Armour reelegem conselho e aprovam auditor em reunião anual
- Under Armour shareholders re-elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- US retailers split on holiday prospects amid consumer caution
- Under Armour satisfies and discharges 3.25% senior notes due 2026
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7 by Williams Trading
- Investors react to US-Russia summit reaching no agreement
- Under Armour director Fitzpatrick buys $493,000 in stock
- Under Armour’s chief accounting officer buys $9,999 in stock
- CFRA upgrades Under Armour stock rating to Hold from Sell
- Kalorama Group ranks 70th on Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list
- Under Armour: Recent Quarterly Report Disappoints (NYSE:UA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $5 at Truist on tariff concerns
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $9 at Stifel on weak outlook
- Under Armour Q1 Earnings: No Brand Turnaround In Sight Yet (NYSE:UAA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7.50 at UBS on tariff impact
- Telsey lowers Under Armour stock price target on tariff impact
- US imports fall more than expected in June on tariff concerns, trade body data shows
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $5 at Evercore ISI on weak pricing power
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Under Armour stock despite weak guidance
- Under Armour (UA) Q1 Revenue Falls 4.2%
- Under Armour, Pinterest and Wendy’s fall premarket; Novo Nordisk rises
Faixa diária
4.80 4.93
Faixa anual
4.62 10.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.79
- Open
- 4.81
- Bid
- 4.86
- Ask
- 5.16
- Low
- 4.80
- High
- 4.93
- Volume
- 1.522 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.46%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.86%
- Mudança anual
- -41.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh